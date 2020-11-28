Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel Pens A Message For 'anti-social Elements'

The Bombay High Court on Friday declared the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) action of demolishing part of Kangana Ranaut's bungalow as illegal on Friday and said it smacks of malafide intentions. Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel took to her social media handle and described Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu as 'anti-social elements'.

A bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla said that the demolition action was "bad in law", and observed that it was carried out on "wrongful grounds" and "against the rights of the citizens". Rangoli in her message claimed that Swara and Taapsee 'called the demolition legal' and she could take them to court for that but Kangana Ranaut 'doesn't want any action against them', Rangoli highlighted.

She concluded her post by urging people to 'watch out' and 'not believe anything "they" endorse about Kangana'. "Here’s an important announcement, some people tried to spread misinformation during illegal demolition of our property at Pali hill.... please be ware of such anti social elements ... I will keep informing you all about such shameless fellows in future as well," Rangoli captioned the message.

On Bombay HC's Kangana Ranaut's case verdict, Rangoli & Koena Mitra hails judiciary

Meanwhile, stating that it does not approve of authorities using "muscle power" against any citizen, the high court also said that the case was fit for awarding compensation to Ranaut for the damages caused. The court was presiding over a petition filed by Ranaut, seeking that the partial demolition of her Pali Hill bungalow carried out by the BMC on September 9 be declared illegal.

The bench, however, clarified that it did not condone any illegal construction carried out by any citizen, and neither did it approve of Ranaut's tweets that led to the whole incident. "This court does not approve of illegal works or of loose statements made against the government or against the film industry," it said in its order. "We are of the view that the petitioner, being a public-spirited person, should exercise some restraint while tweeting," the court said.

Kangana-BMC row: Sona Mohapatra calls demolition 'malicious', hails Bombay HC's verdict

It, however, added that the comments made against the state or its machinery by a citizen in his or her individual capacity, must be ignored by the state. "And if any action is taken at all, it must be within the four walls of the legal system. Any sort of muscle power can not be indulged in by the state," the bench said.

It also directed Ranaut to show "restraint" in future while voicing her opinions in public.

(with PTI inputs)

