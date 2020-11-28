On Bombay HC's Kangana Ranaut's Case Verdict, Rangoli & Koena Mitra Hails Judiciary

Two judgements by the courts became a huge talking point on Friday; the Bombay High Court quashing the demolition order of Kangana Ranaut’s property and the Supreme Court’s verdict explaining the reasons to grant interim bail Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Even celebrities associated with the film industry expressed their delight over the verdicts. Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel, Smita Parikh and Koena Mitra conveyed their gratitude to the courts for the judgements.

Celebrities react to court orders in Kangana, Arnab cases

Rangoli Chandel highlighted the ‘tears, trauma, torture and harassment’ and the ‘suffering’ of the family tas she got emotional over the verdict giving relief to her sister Kangana.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend Smita Parikh reacted to the verdict in Arnab Goswami’s case and termed it as a ‘huge victory’ and that Republic network ‘stands taller than ever.’

Huge victory !!! I applaud and thank our Hon’ble Supreme Court of India for this judgement ! Republic network stands taller than ever ! Respect âœŠðŸ¼ https://t.co/PtsSLPOrbu — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) November 27, 2020

Koena Mitra too hailed the Bombay High Court's decision in favour of Kangana Ranaut.

Sona Mohapatra and Sapna Bhavnani were among the other names of the film industry who had cheered the verdict in Kangana’s case.

Verdicts in Kangana & Arnab's cases

The Bombay High Court observed that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s demolition of Kangana’s production house office in Bandra on September 9 was as ‘an act of legal malice’, and that it was ‘malafide’ and ‘sinister.’ It has also appointed a valuer to assess the compensation that needs to be paid to Kangana over the damages. She had demanded Rs 2 crore in her petition.

In Arnab Goswami’s case, top lawyers praised the Supreme Court for the order on Friday afte granting him interim bail on November 11. The court highlighted that the appelant could not be held guilty for abetment to suicide, that the State used excess power to target the appelant, reiterated the deprecating of personal liberty, while stating that Bombay High Court had misdirected itself in rejecting the bail plea before.

