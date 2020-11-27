Kangana-BMC Row: Sona Mohapatra Calls Demolition 'malicious', Hails Bombay HC's Verdict

Singer Sona Mohapatra on Friday hailed Bombay High Court's verdict that said the demolition carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at the Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow was illegal and smacked of malicious intent. Mohapatra said, "Bombay HC did the right thing."

She also called the demolition as 'blatant misuse of power.' A bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla said that the demolition action was "bad in law", and observed that it was carried out on "wrongful grounds" and "against the rights of the citizens". Stating that it does not approve of authorities using "muscle power" against any citizen, the high court also said that the case was fit for awarding compensation to Ranaut for the damages caused.

Yes. This act was a blatant misuse of power, vindictive & malicious & cannot be condoned at any level. 🤟🏾to the #Bombay high court for saying this & doing the right thing. https://t.co/LbFjAS56WB — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) November 27, 2020

The court was presiding over a petition filed by Ranaut, seeking that the partial demolition of her Pali Hill bungalow carried out by the BMC on September 9 be declared illegal.

The bench, however, clarified that it did not condone any illegal construction carried out by any citizen, and neither did it approve of Ranaut's tweets that led to the whole incident.

"This court does not approve of illegal works or of loose statements made against the government or against the film industry. We are of the view that the petitioner, being a public-spirited person, should exercise some restraint while tweeting," the court said. It, however, added that the comments made against the state or its machinery by a citizen in his or her individual capacity, must be ignored by the state.

"And if any action is taken at all, it must be within the four walls of the legal system. Any sort of muscle power can not be indulged in by the state," the bench said. It also directed Ranaut to show "restraint" in future while voicing her opinions in public.

(with PTI inputs)

