Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut received India's fourth-highest civilian award Padma Shri on 8 November 2021. The actor was awarded for her contribution to Indian cinema. As the entire nation applauded Kangana, her sister Rangoli Chandel called herself nothing but proud and lucky to be the Thalaivi actor's sister.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rangoli Chandel shared a few pictures with Kangana. In the photos, Kangana wore a cream coloured saree with a pair of heavy earrings and her hair tied in a bun. On the other hand, Rangoli wore a golden saree. Sharing the photos, Rangoli showered her sister with love and praise.

She wrote, "My sister @kanganaranaut !! How lucky I am to say this. Feeling so proud and happy even words falling short to explain !! May Maa Ambika keep showering her blessings on you!!! (sic)"

Kangana Ranaut received the honour from President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. Sharing her photo, Rangoli wrote, "What a moment. Congratulations to Padamshree @kanganaranaut. (sic)"

'Thank you, India, for this gift': Kangana Ranaut after receiving Padma Shri

Kangana Ranaut was delighted to be awarded India's 4th highest civilian award. The actor took to her Instagram handle to share the photo of her million-dollar moment with her fans.

In the caption to her post, the Panga actor revealed that while everyone else wanted something else in life, all she ever wanted was to earn respect. The actor wrote, "Long ago when I started my career …. A question bothered me … I asked myself some want money, some want fans …. some seek fame and some just want attention …. What do I want? Deep down I always knew as a girl child I wanted to earn respect and that is my treasure. Thank you India for this gift. (sic)"

Kangana Ranaut also extended her heartfelt gratitude via a video. In the small clip that she shared on the photo-sharing platform, Kangana spoke about how it took her a decade to finally succeed in the entertainment industry. Moreover, she said that when she received recognition for her work, she decided to give back to society rather than basking in the glory of her films. She also mentioned that she feels honoured to receive a civilian award.

