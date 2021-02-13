Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Wishes Grandparents On Their 61st Wedding Anniversary

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel on Saturday took to her social media handle to wish her grandparents on their 61st wedding anniversary. Sharing an adorable picture of the couple, Rangoli wrote, "Even after sixty-one years, your marriage still looks fresh and you are so much in love. Marriage is not a noun; it’s a verb. It isn’t something you get. It’s something you do.

"It’s the way you love your partner every day..You have made us believe that the soul is just one, the difference is just the flesh!! Happy 61st wedding anniversary to our grandparents Col Amarsingh and dadi ji," she wrote.

Police uses water cannons on Cong protesters as they disrupt Kangana's shoot, actor reacts

Rangoli Chandel recently shared that she is missing her sister Kangana Ranaut. The Manikarnika actor is currently in Madhya Pradesh shooting for her next film Dhaakad.

Rangoli wrote that the flower 'winter sun' reminds her of Kangana Ranaut. She wrote, "When I see this flower called “winter sun”... I miss sun of our life @kanganaranaut" [sic] Kangana replied on the post and wrote, "Missing you as well" [sic]

Kangana Ranaut gives glimpse of Rs 25-crore sequence for 'Dhaakad'; hails team for prep

Kangana is currently in Madhya Pradesh shooting for the movie Dhaakad. The actor’s meeting with the state’s Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had become a talking point. The leader had praised her for making a film on social issues and women entrepreneurs.

Action-thriller 'Dhaakad' to release on October 1

High-octane action film Dhaakad is set to hit the theatres on October 1. The official Twitter page of the movie, featuring Kangana Ranaut, and Divya Dutta, announced the release date and unveiled a new poster on Monday. "@SohamRockstrEnt's #Dhaakad, India's first female-led mega action thriller starring @KanganaTeam, releasing in cinemas on 1st October 2021," the tweet read. The film is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, a noted ad filmmaker and produced by Sohail Maklai Productions and Asylum Films. The makers had released the first teaser of the film in 2019.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.