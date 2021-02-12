Police Uses Water Cannons On Cong Protesters As They Disrupt Kangana's Shoot, Actor Reacts

Betul (Madhya Pradesh) police resorted to mild force & used water cannons to disperse 300 Congress workers who had assembled demanding an apology from Kangana Ranaut for her remarks on farmers' protest. Kangana is currently shooting for her movie Dhaakad in Sarni town of Betul.

Heavy police force has been deployed at the power plant gate, according to the sources. The Congress protestors indulged in a fierce tussle with police. Reacting to this, Kangana took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Police protection has been increased around me as @INCIndia workers in MP carried out a protest to stop my shoot."

She further wrote, "Congress MLA’s are saying they are protesting on behalf of farmers, which farmers gave them such a power of attorney why can’t they protest for themselves?" [sic]

As per the film schedule, her shoot at Sarni would end on February 17, the police officer said.

State Congress Sewa Dal secretary Manoj Arya and Chicholi Block Congress Committee president Nekram Yadav had on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to a tehsildar in Betul, in which they threatened that they would not allow Ranaut to shoot at Sarni if she does not apologise by Friday evening over her comments against the ongoing farmers' protest.

Police protection has been increased around me as @INCIndia workers in MP carried out a protest to stop my shoot. Congress MLA’s are saying they are protesting on behalf of farmers, which farmers gave them such a power of attorney why can’t they protest for themselves? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 12, 2021

Kangana Ranaut has called farmers as terrorists and Chinese agents. If she doesn't apologise or FIR is not registered against, we will take out a rally to Sarni on Feb 13 and try not to let her shoot: Congress leader Samir Khan in Betul (11.02) pic.twitter.com/XlMaob0E7A — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2021

Dhaakad: MP Police tightens Kangana Ranaut's security after Cong leaders' alleged threat

Twitter had recently deleted some of Ranaut's controversial tweets over the farmers' protest.

Kangana Ranaut talks about team work, says 'collective vision creates magic on screen'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.