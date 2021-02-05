Kangana Ranaut gives glimpse of Rs 25-crore sequence for 'Dhaakad'; hails team for prep

Off-field controversies aside, Kangana Ranaut’s professional life has been going great guns with numerous films in her kitty. The one she is currently working on is Dhaakad, which is being tipped as a high-octane action film. The actor recently gave a glimpse into one of the sequences, that seemed to be high on intensity and budget.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Shows Off Her Hand-to-hand Combat Skills On The Sets Of 'Dhaakad'; Watch

Kangana Ranaut’s glimpse of Dhaakad shoot

Kangana Ranaut shared a video from the shooting of the action sequence in Dhaakad. One could see stunt persons being briskly pulled on a cable, before they swirled around and landing on the ground with force.

Kangana praised the director of the movie, Razneesh Ghai, and wrote that she had not seen a director who gave ‘so much time and importance’ to rehearsals. The Tanu Weds Manu star called it ‘one of the biggest action sequences’ and added that it was being shot from Saturday night.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Shows 'Dhaakad' Crew In Madhya Pradesh, Calls Location 'beyond Gorgeous'

Kangana also stated that she was ‘amazed’ with work being put by the crew and getting to 'learn so much.' She also claimed that ‘more than 25 crores’ was being spent on a single action sequence.

Never saw a director who gives so much time and importance to rehearsals, one of the biggest action sequences will be shot from tomorrow night but amazed with the amount of prep, getting to learn so much, more than 25 crores being spent on a single action sequence #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/zbU70VOT4b — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 5, 2021

The actor had similar praised her team, sharing photos of the team enjoying ‘months of training’ and the director living at the location, which she termed as coal mines.

This is an appreciation tweet for my team, they are prepping for months for an action sequence at coal mines, while I make my guest appearance there only for a lazy rehearsal our Chief @RazyGhai practically living at the location for past few days ( cont) 1/2 pic.twitter.com/NQfCYhdtsY — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Dhaakad

Dhaakad is hitting the screens on October 1, 2021 on the occasion of Diwali. The movie also star Divya Dutta in the lead role. The first look of Kangana in a fierce action character, announcing the release date had gone viral.

Among the other projects in Kangana's slate includes Thalaivi, where she is playing the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha. The movie is being directed by AL Vijay and also stars Arvind Swamy in the role of late actor-politician MG Ramachandran. The looks of the actors in the get-ups had gone viral upon release.

Kangana is also playing the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in the movie Tejas. The film is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Sarvesh Mewara. The mivie is also gearing up for release this year.

READ: 'Dhaakad' Movie's Shooting Location: Here Are All Details About Upcoming Action-thriller

READ: If You Loved Divya Dutta's 'Dhaakad' Avatar, Here Are Her Bold Performances One Must Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.