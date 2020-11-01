Kangana Remembers Self-written Poem From May 2020, Shares Stunning Video Shot In Manali

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday re-shared her old artistic video where she showcases her poetic skills with a self-written poem titled 'Aasmaan'. The poem penned by the 'Queen' actor, uses the sky as an analogy to express one's thoughts and feelings.

Kangana's team had earlier shared the video in May this year. On Sunday Kangana wrote, "Poem I wrote and shot this summer, as winter approaches reminiscing Aasman." [sic]

Poem I wrote and shot this summer, as winter approaches reminiscing Aasman ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AairtGXdjh — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 1, 2020



"#KanganaRanaut reveals another treasure from her innumerable talents. #Aasmaan was been penned and directed by her, and is truly food for thought in these testing times," the team captioned the post in May. Capturing the beauty of mountains, trees, and the sky, the one-minute and 38-second long video features the 'Gangster' actor walking around the place barefoot as she is all smiles.

The 33-year-old actor recites the poem, which runs as the background score throughout the video. Within minutes of sharing, the video managed to garner more than 133.3K views. The soulful poem was shot in her hometown Manali where she is currently staying with her family amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who was going through reading sessions and workshops for her next 'Tejas' for past few days, took to her Twitter handle on Friday to share a picture with director Sarvesh Mewara. Kangana wrote that it was her last day of the reading session and asserted that such workshops before filming helps one gain confidence.

Kangana also revealed that she will begin filming in December for 'Tejas'. The first look of Tejas had been announced with fanfare in February this year. In the film, produced by Screwala's RSVP Movies, Ranaut will play the role of an Air Force Pilot.

Last day of our readings together, thank you ⁦@sarveshmewara1⁩, workshops before filming is a really subtle process but it helps develop confidence and faith in ourselves and our team members, filming begins in December #Tejas pic.twitter.com/77zAjJ3qP6 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 30, 2020

(with ANI inputs)

