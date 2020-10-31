Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline, Arjun, Yami come together for 'Bhoot Police', set off in style

The entertainment industry has come to life again with the ease of restrictions amid COVID-19. Apart from cinema theatres resuming in parts of the country, shootings have also been in full swing. Recently, the team of Bhoot Police starting Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam also headed for their shoot in Dalhousie.

'Bhoot Police' team set off for shoot

Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam headed to Dalhousie for the shooting of the film and were clicked by the cameras. The team took a chartered flight from the Mumbai airport. The quartet posed in style, with ‘Bhoot Police’ masks on apart from their stylish outfits.

They were accompanied by producer Ramesh Taurani and director Pavan Kirpalani. The team was also seen getting formalities done at the airport, before finally taking their masks off to pose near the aircraft.

Saif has previously worked in Go Goa Gone, which was a zombie comedy, and this will be another comedy with a twist for the actor.

The movie had earlier been announced with Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh, along with Saif. However, in a recent change of cast, Arjun, Jacqueline and Yami joined the film.

Pavan Kirpalani had helmed the successful Ragini MMS before.

"The script has gone through several changes after Rameshji and Akshai got on board. Saif, Arjun, Jacqueline and Yami perfectly complement each other in the film," the director had earlier said about the cast.

