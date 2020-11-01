Kangana Ranaut Shames Shiv Sena For Their Jibes As 'Bhoot Police' Visits Himachal Pradesh

Kangana Ranaut had recently expressed her anger over Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s comments about Himachal Pradesh having ‘ganja fields.’ As the team of a new film Bhoot Police went to shoot in her home state, the actor stated that ‘Dev Bhoomi’ belonged to every Indian. She also brought out the recent reference of Thackeray’s comment calling her ‘Namak haraam’ (who abandoned those who feed) and that anyone making money from Himachal should not be called such terms.

READ: Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline, Arjun, Yami Come Together For 'Bhoot Police', Set Off In Style

Kangana highlights Shiv Sena’s dig over Bhoot Police’s pic

The team of Bhoot Police, Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor recently left for Dalhousie for the shoot of the film.

Kangana responded to the news by stating that Himachal was ‘hosting maximum film units from Mumbai at this point.’ The Tanu Weds Manu star added that if these stars will be called as 'Haramkhor' or another cuss word used by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, she will condemn them and not stay silent like ‘Bullywood.’

Kangana’s face-off with Shiv Sena

Kangana had been relentlessly attacking the Maharashtra government over the Sushant Singh Rajput case, and then extended this criticism by claiming that ‘99 per cent’ of the industry consumes drugs.

At his recent Dussehra address, CM Uddhav Thackeray, without naming Kangana, said that the state was being maligned with such references and that ‘Ganja fields’ were grown in ‘your state.’

READ:Kangana Slams 'Mirzapur 2' For Glorifying Dark Characters Played By 'good-looking Men'

Kangana had then hit out, highlighted Himachal's spiritual roots tracing Lord Shiva and Parvati and the behaviour of the locals of the state.

You being a leader having such a vengeful, myopic and ill informed views about a state which has has been the abode of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati along with many great saints like Markandya and Manu Rishi, Pandavas spent large part of their exile in Himachal Pardesh.. cont — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 26, 2020

The leader had also stated that those who did not have food and shelter and had come to the state to earn, had become ‘haraam khor’ by attacking the state, referring to her 'Mumbai-PoK' reference. Kangana then stated that she was from a well-to-do family and had her own ‘self respect and self worth’, so came to Mumbai to work. She had called Thackeray the ‘worst product of nepotism’ and termed the attacks ‘shameful.’

Chief Minister I am not drunk on my father’s power and wealth like you, if I wanted to be a nepotism product I could have stayed back in Himachal, I hail from a renowned family, I didn’t want to live off on their wealth and favours, some people have self respect and self worth. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 26, 2020

The reference had come days after Sanjay Raut, who had threatened the actor not to come to Mumbai from Manali, had used a cuss word at Kangana, when she had been attacking the government.

The face-off had further escalated with the Shiv Sena-led BMC demolishing a portion of Kangana’s office in Mumbai, citing ‘illegal alterations’. The matter is currently in the Bombay High Court, with Kangana demanding a Rs 2 crore compensation for the damage.

READ:Kangana Ranaut Calls CM Uddhav 'worst Product Of Nepotism' Over His 'namak Haram' Comment

READ:Kangana Ranaut Pays Tribute To Sardar Patel On National Unity Day, 'regrets' His Decision

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.