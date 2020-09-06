'Sanjay Raut's Vulgar Comment On Kangana Ranaut Is An Insult To Women': JDU Issues Warning

Bihar's ruling party JDU's spokesperson Sanjay Singh on Sunday said Sanjay Raut's 'vulgar comment' is an insult to women, and came out in support of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut who was verbally insulted by Raut who used the most pathetic foul language. The Shiv Sena leader used a derogatory term for the Queen star, with the word itself becoming a talking point online as it sparked outrage. Raut's threat to Kangana not to return to Mumbai also sparked a controversy.

'Kangana Ranaut is a woman'

"Kangana Ranaut is a woman. The kind of vulgar comment made on them is an insult to women", Singh said. JDU leader further said Mumbai is a part of the country and nobody owns it. He further said people who are giving unrestrained statements will also get trapped in the probe, including those from politics.

कंगना रनौत एक महिला हैं। उनके ऊपर जिस तरह की अभद्र टिप्पणी की जाती है, ये महिलाओं का अपमान है। बॉम्बे किसी के बाप का थोड़े ही है। देश के अंदर ही मुंबई है। जो लोग अनर्गल बयान दे रहे हैं CBI को, इसमें बहुत लोग फसेंगे। पॉलिटिकल लोग भी जाएंगे इसमें : JDU प्रवक्ता संजय सिंह, बिहार pic.twitter.com/n1tdvtIjDg — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) September 6, 2020

Sanjay Raut has been facing intense flak from politicians, and celebrities condemning his derogatory language against Kangana. The spat between the has even become a trending topic on Social media. Ranvir Shorey, Anubhav Sinha, Ashoke Pandit, Dia Mirza and many other stars condemned the statement.

Raut vs Kangana

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut threatened Kangana not to return to Mumbai amid the actor’s attack at Mumbai Police over the investigation of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput case. The tipping point for Sena was Kangana stated that she would not accept protection from Mumbai Police, however, will prefer security from the Centre or Himachal Pradesh police as she made explosive allegations on the alleged Bollywood-drug cartel links. Raut in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamna' asked her not to return to Mumbai and even suggested that the Home Ministry should ‘take action’ against her.

Kangana first hit back by asking if Mumbai had become ‘Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’ with such threats, and then dared anyone to stop her, as she announced that she will be returning to Mumbai on September 9. She also hit out at Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for reiterating Raut’s statements and wrote that they had ‘promoted from PoK to Taliban’ in a day. Kangana’s comments have received mixed responses with numerous celebrities condemning her Mumbai-PoK reference, more Shiv Sena leaders attacking her, while Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and NCW chief Rekha Sharma sought protection for her. However, all apart from Shiv Sena have been unequivocal in condemning the language used in Raut's most recent attack, though many have also been conspicuous by their silence.

