Kangana Ranaut Pens Strong Message For 'haters' Following Her, Says 'Block Or Unfollow Me'

Kangana Ranaut penned a strong message for 'all the fans' who were asking her to stay 'quiet' on Twitter. The Queen actor wrote that they should 'mute, unfollow or block' her if they don't want to read her tweets.

"All the fans who keep checking my tweets all day and keep declaring they are bored/tired and ask me to stay quiet should Mute/unfollow or Block me, if you don’t then you are clearly obsessed. Don’t love me like a hater but if you don’t know any better then go for it," Kangana wrote.

Meanwhile, the actress who is looking after the complete arrangements of her brother’s wedding and recently paid a visit to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur. The actress went to Bhoranj, Hamirpur to extend her invitation to the CM for his presence at her brother’s wedding. She shared a few pictures from her visit to the CM office along with her father, sister Rangoli Chandel, brother Aksht. Apart from sharing the pictures from the CM office, the actress also posted some random candid shots from her car while traveling.

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut is set to appear next in Thalaivi, which is based on the life of the late Indian politician Jayalalitha and will see her play the titular role of Jayalalitha. The biopic is a trilingual flick and will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages. Apart from that, the shoots for her upcoming patriotic film Tejas is to go on the floors soon.

