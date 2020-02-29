AAP-backer Vishal Dadlani Slams 'political Tradition' In Kejriwal's Nod For Kanhaiya Trial

Vishal Dadlani expressed his displeasure after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved the prosecution of Kanhaiya Kumar in the 2016 JNU sedition case. The musician, who has worked for the party as a member and even campaigned in the recent elections, termed the decision as ‘plain wrong’ while despising the ‘political tradition’ of ‘trading right and wrong for votes/image/gain.’

Dadlani took to Twitter to express his views as Kejriwal’s decision sparked a row. The singer-music composer, reacting to a news portal’s report, wrote that the Aam Aadmi Party had started out as group of people who took on the government that was ‘wrong.’ He added that ‘most AAP supporters’ were still the same, though some like him were at a ‘greater risk’, but continue doing the same.

Terming the CM’s decision as ‘plain wrong’, the Dus Bahane artist shared that this group ‘despises the political tradition of trading right & wrong for votes/image/ gain.’

Here’s the tweet:

#AAP started out as people criticising a government that was wrong.



Most #AAP supporters are still those people, & still do exactly the same. Some of us, at great risk.



We also despise the political tradition of trading right & wrong for votes/image/gain.



This is plain wrong. https://t.co/aVlakC1zDP — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 29, 2020

Vishal Dadlani had composed a song for AAP and even campaigned for the party during the recent Assembly elections, in which AAP won 62 seats out 70 to stake claim for government formation. He has been associated with the party for many years. However, Dadlani had claimed he had quit the party and all ‘active political work/affiliation’ after the controversy over his tweets against Digambar Jain community monk Tarun Sagar in 2016.

Earlier, Anurag Kashyap too had fumed at Kejriwal, terming him ‘spineless’, while asking how much he was ‘sold’ for.

Mahashay @ArvindKejriwal ji.. aap ko kya kahein .. spineless toh compliment hai .. aap to ho hi nahin .. AAP to hai hi nahin .. कितने में बिके ? https://t.co/nSTfmm0H8r — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) February 28, 2020

On Friday, CM Kejriwal gave his nod to the Delhi Police on their request to prosecute former Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union President Kanhaiya Kumar in the 2016 sedition case. The Delhi Police had made the plea in a letter to the Delhi Home Secretary on February 20. Kumar, along with Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, were accused of raising seditious slogans on JNU campus.

