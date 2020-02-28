JNU Sedition Case: Kanhaiya Kumar Responds After Delhi Govt Gives Nod To Prosecution

After the Delhi Government gave its nod to the Delhi Police to further the sedition case against CPI(M) leader Kanhaiya Kumar, the leader in a series of tweets broke his silence and 'thanked' the government for this move while remarking on how the sedition law was 'misused' against him. Kanhaiya also seemingly took a swipe at the media suggesting that they should keep away from covering his case like a media trial.

"Thank you to the Government of Delhi for granting permission in the Sedition Case. Delhi Police and government officials are urged to take this case seriously and ensure speedy trial in the fast track court and instead of TV's 'Aapki Adalat' ensure justice in the court of law instead. Satyameva Jayate," read Kanhaiya's tweet roughly.

"The need for fast track courts and speedy action in the sedition case is so that the country can know how the sedition law has been misused in this entire case for political gains and to divert people from their basic issues," read his follow up tweet.

Chronology of events

On Friday, the Delhi government gave its consent to the Delhi police to go ahead and try CPI(M) leader Kanhaiya Kumar for the 2016 sedition case, as per sources. The trial is set to be heard from April 3 by a Delhi court. Kumar, the then-JNUSU president was charged for raising seditious slogans in the JNU campus along with Umar Khalid, and Anirban Bhattacharya.

Earlier on February 20, the Delhi Police requested the Delhi Government to give clearance so that they could take further action on Kumar's sedition case. In a letter to the Delhi Home Secretary, the police requested the government to provide sanction so that they could prosecute him and others.

Soon after, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had said that he will ask the department concerned to take an 'early decision' on the prosecution sanction even though he did not have 'a say'. "I don't have a say in the department concerned (home). I cannot change their (department's) decision, but will ask them to decide as soon as possible," Kejriwal told reporters.

