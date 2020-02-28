Manoj Tiwari Says Kejriwal's Nod On Kanhaiya Comes Seeing 'current Political Situation'

Responding to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's nod to the Delhi police to further the prosecution of former JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar, BJP's Manoj Tiwari stated that the party 'welcomed' this decision by the AAP government. Tiwari however also took a swipe at Kejriwal stating that his decision must have come keeping in mind the 'current political situation.'

Read: Delhi Police asks new Kejriwal govt to allow it to prosecute Kanhaiya; CM throws hands up

On Friday, the Delhi government gave its consent to the Delhi police to go ahead and try CPI(M) leader Kanhaiya Kumar for the 2016 sedition case, as per sources. The trial is set to be heard from April 3 by a Delhi court. Kumar, the then-JNUSU president was charged for raising seditious slogans in the JNU campus along with Umar Khalid, and Anirban Bhattacharya.

Read: BJP calls Delhi CM's nod to further prosecution of Kanhaiya Kumar 'a welcome move'

Probably keeping current political situation in mind,CM @ArvindKejriwal has finally given sanction to prosecute formerJNUSU leader Kanhiya Kr in a sedition case.We welcome the decision.We had been demanding that the Kejriwal govt gave the approval& let the law take its own course https://t.co/ceEz8iKmqf — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) February 28, 2020

Read: JNU sedition case: Kanhaiya Kumar to face trial from April 3 after Delhi govt gives nod

Chronology of events

Earlier on February 20, the Delhi Police requested the Delhi Government to give clearance so that they could take further action on Kumar's sedition case. In a letter to the Delhi Home Secretary, the police requested the government to provide sanction so that they could prosecute him and others.

Soon after, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had said that he will ask the department concerned to take an 'early decision' on the prosecution sanction even though he did not have 'a say'. "I don't have a say in the department concerned (home). I cannot change their (department's) decision, but will ask them to decide as soon as possible," Kejriwal told reporters.

Read: Delhi CM Kejriwal to seek "early decision" on Kanhaiya Kumar's JNU sedition case