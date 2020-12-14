Kanika Dhillon Gets Engaged To National-award Winning Writer Himanshu Sharma

Bollywood screenwriter Kanika Dhillon is now engaged to national award winning writer Himanshu Sharma. The two were dating for a while now recently got engaged in an intimate ceremony with just family members.

According to the reports, Kanika will soon tie the knot. In an interaction with an entertainment portal, the couple said that they are looking forward to a happy and a great life ahead.

On the professional front, Kanika has penned down movies like Judgemental Hai Kya starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao. She had also written the film, Manmarziyan starring Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vicky Kaushal. Kanika is credited with writing the movie Kedarnath too which starred the late Sushant Singh Rajput and was the debut of Sara Ali Khan. Talking about Himanshu, he has often collaborated with filmmaker Anand L Rai. He has penned down films like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhana, Zero.

Himanshu is currently working on Atrangi Re starring Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. Meanwhile, Kanika is busy with Raj Kumar Hirani’s upcoming directorial venture.

