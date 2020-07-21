Kanika Dhillon Replies To Team Kangana Ranaut For Calling Her A 'member Of Left Ecosystem'

Bollywood screenwriter Kanika Dhillon's tweet, calling Taapsee Pannu the highest-grossing Bollywood actor of 2019, was given a response by Team Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday. The official Twitter handle of the Queen actor's team was quick to call out Dhillon on the micro-blogging platform and called her a member of the 'left ecosystem'.

Soon, the Judgementall Hai Kya writer tweeted that an appreciation post for Taapsee does not make her a part of the left ecosystem.

Kanika Dhillon's tweet

On Monday, the author, screenwriter and producer Kanika Dhillon took to her Twitter handle and was all-praise about 'Attagirl' Taapsee Pannu, and called her the most successful and highest-grossing female actor of Bollywood in 2019. Her tweet soon led to a controversy as Team Kangana Ranaut called her out on Twitter by claiming that Taapsee has never given a 'solo hit' in her career trajectory and called Dhillon a part of the 'left ecosystem'.

Soon, the screenwriter struck back at Team Kangana Ranaut as she wrote, "Just cos I write an appreciation tweet 4a bright-talented-successful woman@taapsee doesn’t make me ‘LEFT’!Jst cos I feel@KanganaTeamUr incredibly talented doesnt make me ‘RIGHT’.I can hav an opinion widout being accused o’murder-coverups’.U speak ur mind-extend d courtesy pls. (sic)".

Check out her tweet below:

Just cos I write an appreciation tweet 4a bright-talented-successful woman @taapsee doesn’t make me ‘LEFT’!Jst cos I feel @KanganaTeam Ur incredibly talented doesnt make me ‘RIGHT’.I can hav an opinion widout being accused o’murder-coverups’.U speak ur mind-extend d courtesy pls. https://t.co/w3hzl8rrYP — Kanika Dhillon (@KanikaDhillon) July 21, 2020

Taapsee Pannu's reply

Amid the whole Twitter back and forth between Dhillon and Kangana's team on Twitter, the Badla actor Taapsee Pannu also decided to take a sly dig at her contemporary. Retweeting Dhillon's tweet, Pannu wrote, "So much for being a self-proclaimed Feminist and ‘starting’ feminism". Have a look:

So much for being a self proclaimed Feminist and ‘starting’ feminism 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/pA0DVg4k2Q — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 21, 2020

For the unversed, Taapsee and Kanika have worked together in Manmarziyaan while Kangana and Kanika have worked together in Judgementall Hai Kya. On July 20, 2020, the Bollywood screenwriter chose to stand up for Taapsee, against people who refer to her as a 'B Grade' actor.

Thus, she tweeted writing, "Attagirl@taapsee... N not to forget... as per recent articles in public domain-n I quote “her last 5 releases made 352 cr’at box-office- stating her as d Most successful n highest-grossing actress of hindi film industry last year!” Well take a bow! so proud o u!".

Later, Taapsee took it as an opportunity to clap back at everyone who does not acknowledge her achievements as a leading lady, and retweeted writing, "I guess that’s what qualified me for B grade :)".

I guess that’s what qualified me for B grade :) https://t.co/zMGtU7rgR9 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 20, 2020

