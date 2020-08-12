Kanika Dhillon Dating Swara Bhasker’s Ex-beau Himanshu Sharma?

Bollywood screenwriter Kanika Dhillon had confirmed her separation from her ex-husband and filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi in August last year. Now reportedly, she is dating National Award-winning writer Himanshu Sharma. According to a news report on Bollywood Bubble, earlier Himanshu was also in a brief relationship with actor Swara Bhaskar.

Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma pose together

The rumours surrounding their relationship further fuelled when their close friend Garima Arora shared a picture of Kanika and Himanshu posing together. The picture has Himanshu sporting a black traditional attire while Kanika makes way for a pretty picture in a white salwar kameez. The Judgemental Hai Kya writer can also be seen pairing up the look with a Bindi and statement earrings. Garima captioned the picture saying, 'These Two' along with a red heart emojis. This surely may hint that cupid has struck Kanika and Himanshu for good. Take a look at the picture shared by their friend.

Swara Bhasker and Himanshu Sharma's separation

Talking about Himanshu's relationship with Swara, after dating for five long years, the former couple decided to call it quits in July last year. According to media reports, the pair parted ways as Swara wanted to tie the knot while Himanshu had no such plans. Talking to Pinkvilla about her relationship coming to an end, the Veerey Di Wedding actor had revealed that in a relationship while one person wants to go left and the other wants to go right, there should be one person out of both of them who should say, 'I will leave my direction and come with you.' She had added that if neither person wants to leave their direction then that suggests that it is the time to bid farewell to each other.

On the work front, Kanika has penned down movies like Judgemental Hai Kya starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao. She had also written the film, Manmarziyan starring Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vicky Kaushal. Kanika is credited with writing the movie Kedarnath too which starred the late Sushant Singh Rajput and was the debut of Sara Ali Khan. Talking about Himanshu, he has often collaborated with filmmaker Anand L Rai. He has penned down films like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhana, Zero, and Atrangi Re.

