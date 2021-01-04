Kanika Dhillon Ties Knot With Himanshu Sharma, Screenwriter Shares Pictures

“Here is to #2021. #newbeginnings", screenwriter Kanika Dhillon wrote as she tied the knot with Himanshu Sharma in an intimate ceremony. On December 14, Kanika Dhillon announced her engagement to Himanshu Sharma on Instagram.

The couple began dating last year and made it official in June, 2020. The wedding was attended by close friends and family amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On the professional front, Kanika has penned down movies like Judgemental Hai Kya starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao. She had also written the film, Manmarziyan starring Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vicky Kaushal. Kanika is credited with writing the movie Kedarnath too which starred the late Sushant Singh Rajput and was the debut of Sara Ali Khan. Talking about Himanshu, he has often collaborated with filmmaker Anand L Rai. He has penned down films like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhana, Zero.

Himanshu is currently working on Atrangi Re starring Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. Meanwhile, Kanika is busy with Raj Kumar Hirani’s upcoming directorial venture.

