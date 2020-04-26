Kanika Kapoor Currently At Her Lucknow House, Releases Statement Clarifying Allegations

Coronavirus survivor and singer Kanika Kapoor on Sunday took to her Instagram handle to release a statement clarifying allegations against her of being 'missing' from her Lucknow house. The singer tested positive on March 20, about 10 days after returning from a trip to London. The singer was later booked by the UP Police for negligence and that brought her under the spotlight.

Kanika who became the most searched celebrity on Yahoo News released a new statement responding to the allegations. "I stayed quiet not because I am wrong but in fact being fully aware that there have been misunderstandings and wrong exchange of information. I was giving time for the truth to prevail and for people to reach their own realisation," wrote Kapoor on her Instagram post.

The Kanika Kapoor controversy

There was a huge uproar over Kanika Kapoor testing positive for COVID-19 after politicians like Vasundhara Raje had attended a gathering she was a part of. No other COVID-19 positive cases were found as police sought to trace those who attended the gatherings.

The singer had expressed her displeasure over the controversy, and vociferously denied other reports like she had hidden in the airport washroom, hid her travel history, attended large parties, or that she was in the ICU. She had hoped she would test negative and expressed the urge to meet her children and family in her only active post about it on Instagram.

