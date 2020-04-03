Kanika Kapoor's Family Denies Claims Of Her Throwing Tantrums At Hospital; Reveals Details

Kanika Kapoor was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month and has been undergoing treatment in SGPGI in Lucknow. The singer had faced a lot of criticism from people for attending a gathering instead of staying in quarantine after her return from London last month. During her treatment, the hospital claimed that she was behaving like a star and throwing starry tantrums at the hospital.

Kaniak Kapoor's family refuses claims of her throwing starry tantrums

Kanika Kapoor’s family decided to give a detailed explanation of all the claims made and gave an interview to a news portal. Her family revealed to the media portal that Kanika got her tests done when she flew back and started feeling unwell. Her family refused all the claims of the singer throwing tantrums at the hospital and said that she had only complained about not receiving the most basic things.

Read | Kanika Kapoor Clarifies 'ICU' Reports After Testing Positive For Coronavirus For 4th Time

Her family revealed to the media portal that Kanika Kapoor was asked to change her clothes and wear a medical gown provided to her behind a curtain in the hospital room. They further revealed that she complained because she did not feel comfortable. Moreover, she saw dirt in the quarantine ward and therefore asked the hospital staff to clean it.

Kanika Kapoor had earlier told a media portal that she was not given any food or any medicine at the hospital. She had added further that she was not being attended to by the medical staff despite her informing them that she has a fever. The singer also told the media portal that when she had asked the doctors to get the room cleaned, they told her that she was not living in a five-star hotel and should not be expecting that kind of treatment. Kanika Kapoor had further revealed that she was being given threats by the doctor that the authorities were going to file an FIR against her for withholding information and not disclosing her illness.

Read | Kanika Kapoor 'asymptomatic, Stable & Doing Well': Singer's Hospital Refutes 'ICU' Rumours

Later, Dr RK Dhiman, the director of the hospital had clarified to a leading media portal that Kanika Kapoor was being given the best facilities at their hospital and the room is cleaned every four hours. He called Kanika’s claims ‘baseless’ and said that she must co-operate like a patient and not throw tantrums of a star in Lucknow. It was further reported by the hospital authorities to a media portal that Kanika Kapoor is now asymptomatic of the disease.

Read | 'Scared For Kanika': Urvashi Rautela On 'her Friend' Falling Victim To Deadly Coronavirus

Read | Urvashi Rautela Opens Up On 'good Friend' Kanika Kapoor Being Tested Covid-19 Positive

Image Credits: Kanika Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.