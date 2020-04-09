Kanika Kapoor Returns Home Cured Of Coronavirus; Brother Says 'We Were Extremely Worried'

Kanika Kapoor made headlines throughout her battle with coronavirus, starting from the diagnosis and leading up to the present where she has been discharged from the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow after successful treatment for the deadly infection. As per reports from an entertainment portal, the singer's brother has confirmed that she has returned home after the quarantine along with an update about her health as he shared that she is doing 'absolutely fine' now.

He has also shared that the Baby Doll hitmaker has not been advised any special precautions as such. He also clarified that none of the people, who came in contact with the singer before her diagnosis, have tested positive and that Kanika's recovery from the viral infection has come as a big relief to the family. He said that the family had been worried about her safety after the repeated positive test results.

Earlier this week on Monday, Kanika Kapoor was discharged from the hospital after recovering from COVID-19. The singer, who was recovering at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow was discharged after she tested negative for the second time, in her sixth COVID test.

The Kanika Kapoor controversy

There was a huge uproar over Kanika testing positive for COVID-19 after even politicians like Vasundhara Raje had attended a gathering she was a part of. No other COVID-19 positive cases were found as police sought to trace those who attended the gatherings.

The singer had expressed her displeasure over the controversy, and vociferously denied other reports like she had hidden in the airport washroom, hid her travel history, attended large parties, or that she was in the ICU. She had hoped she would test negative and expressed the urge to meet her children and family in her only active post about it on Instagram.

Have a look:

