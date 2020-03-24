"Kanika Kapoor Recorded A Song With Me Before Flying To London," Reveals Bappi Lahiri

Singer Bappi Lahiri is worried for his fellow singer and friend Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus after she returned to India from London. In a recent interview reported by a leading daily, Bappi Lahiri shared that he was the last musician Kanika had collaborated with before she flew to London. He also showed concern for his international friends Akon and Lady Gaga.

Bappi concerned for Kanika

In the interview, Bappi Lahiri shared that before flying off to London, Kanika's last song that she had recorded was with him. The song is for the movie Pyaar Mein Thoda Twist. He also added that Kanika is a well-behaved and educated girl. He hopes that Kanika gets well soon.

He showed concern for his friends and singer Lady Gaga and Akon as well and said that he has no updates for them.

The singer also talked about a song that he has written and composed for the world. In the song, he has appealed for everyone to join forces and contain the Coronavirus pandemic. He shared that he is planning to record the same in the next few days and release it on social media. He added that he has a fully equipped studio at his home so he does not have to travel anywhere to record a song.

Bappi Lahiri had earlier slammed Kanika’s movements as ‘irresponsible’. Some reports in the media suggested that Bappi Lahiri thinks that Kanika Kapoor should have stayed put in London. This backlash from the music legend comes after Kanika Kapor landed in India after not complying with self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Kanika Kapoor is currently being treated in New Delhi. Her songs include Baby Doll from Ragini MMS 2. Super Girl From China, Beat Pe Booty from A Flying Jatt and Desi Look from Ek Paheli Leela.

