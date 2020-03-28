'Scared For Kanika': Urvashi Rautela On 'her Friend' Falling Victim To Deadly Coronavirus

The whole world is facing a deadly health crisis due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. The number of infected people and the death toll due to the Coronavirus is increasing day by day. To stop the spread in India, PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country. Many celebrities also have been infected with the COVID-19 virus.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Grooves To Deepika Padukone's Hit Song Amid Coronavirus Lockdown | WATCH

Singer Kanika Kapoor became the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for Coronavirus in the country on March 20, after she shared the news about it on her Instagram handle. She also received flack after it was revealed that after returning from UK, not only had she flouted self-quarantine norms, but also attended various parties meeting with multiple people, thus risking turning herself into a super spreader. Her friend Urvashi Rautela, in a live video interaction with an entertainment portal, had opened up about how she is worried for Kanika.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Looks Enchanting In An All-black Shimmery Ensemble, Take A Look

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Thanks Her Fans On Instagram For Her Block-buster Song 'Bijli Ki Taar'

In the live interaction on Instagram, Urvashi Rautela talked about her career so far, her co-stars, upcoming projects and how she is utilising her time in the current lockdown. Talking about her upcoming projects, she said that she is not thinking much about the work because she is worried and scared about the current Coronavirus pandemic and her friend Kanika Kapoor. Talking about Kanika Kapoor, Urvashi said that she is really worried about her friend and thinking about work is really futile at this point in time. Talking about the current situation, she said that she is not thinking about work at all and she just hopes that people should stop venturing out. Urvashi Rautela said that everyone should stay indoors to stay safe and emerge from this global crisis.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Is Giving Major Bride Goals In THESE Bridal Lehengas

She was also asked if she got a chance to talk to her friend Kanika Kapoor after she tested positive for Coronavirus. Urvashi replied to it that she has not managed to speak to her yet but she is praying hard for her. She also said that it is a very difficult time and she just hopes that everyone comes out of this crisis soon.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.