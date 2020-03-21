Kanika Kapoor's Father Claims She Met 400 People, Coronavirus Positive Singer Denies It

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for coronavirus, went to three parties in Lucknow after her return from London and came in contact with nearly 400 people, her father Rajiv Kapoor revealed. “Six of us in our family are undergoing tests today at 4 pm. Kanika has attended three parties after her arrival. She came in contact with around 350-400 people in three parties. Along with Kanika, we are also in isolation,” he told a media publication in an interview.

However, Kanika denied Rajiv’s claims and informed that she only attended one small get-together of around 30 people. “I attended a small get together on March 13. My father can’t say that I attended three parties. I tried my level best not to contaminate others. Throughout the past week, we were all wearing gloves,” she said. Kanika also rubbished reports that she hid her travel history from the authorities at Lucknow airport. “I am an educated and hardworking girl. I was part of the scanning process at the airport. I also called the CMO to check me and filled all forms at the airport,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kanika Kapoor has been booked for negligence and disobedience to the order issued by a public servant, an official said. The FIR was registered against at Sarojini Nagar police station, said Police Commissioner Surjit Pandey. "An FIR was lodged at the Sarojini Nagar police station under IPC Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant)," he told PTI.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of the Lucknow chief medical officer. Two more FIRs are likely to be filed against the singer at the Hazratganj and Gomtinagar police stations as she had allegedly visited at least three gatherings in the areas falling under their jurisdiction.

