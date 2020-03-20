Lucknow DM Orders FIR Against Kanika Kapoor, To Submit Report To Uttar Pradesh Home Dept

On Friday, Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash ordered an FIR against singer Kanika Kapoor under the provisions of the Epidemic Act for allegedly evading screening at the airport on her return from the United Kingdom. Before testing positive for the COVID-19 outbreak, she reportedly took part in multiple parties that were attended by parliamentarians such as Dushyant Singh. There will be a thorough investigation of the list of visitors and locations attended by Kapoor. After investigation, the Lucknow DM will submit the report to the Uttar Pradesh Home Department.

Speaking to Republic TV earlier in the day, Jyoti Narayan, IG law and order said, "Any person who creates a problem if they are already infected, we can take action as per IPC and Epidemic Act. Lucknow DM and CMO will take the decision."

Kanika Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor confirmed that she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus after rumours started doing the rounds earlier in the day. Writing on Instagram, she revealed that she got herself tested after experiencing signs of flu for the last 4 days. According to her, she was scanned at the airport 10 days ago. At this juncture, Kapoor and her family are in quarantine and the contact mapping of people she interacted with is underway. She urged people to isolate themselves and go for a test if symptoms are visible. Furthermore, she called upon everyone to follow the local, state and central government directives.

Lucknow airport issues clarification

Meanwhile, the Lucknow airport issued a statement regarding this controversy. It stated that there was no direct flight from London to Lucknow. Thereafter, it clarified that the screening could have been done only at the Mumbai airport.

The statement reads, "Passenger has travelled from London to Mumbai by Air India flight AI130 on 10th March. There is no direct flight from London to Lucknow. It is expected that as per Government of India's order, the screen would have been done at Mumbai. No comments of Lucknow airport on this. As per directives, passenger screening is being done only for international flights only."

