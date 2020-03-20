Kanika Kapoor Slammed By Netizens For Her 'irresponsible Behaviour' Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor confirmed through her Instagram update on Friday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. As the news hit the headlines, controversies broke out regarding her social activities after her return from London about 10 days ago.

After being screened at the airport, Kanika allegedly attended several get-togethers and parties risking passing on the deadly infection. Netizens have criticized the Baby Doll hitmaker through Twitter as they labelled her behaviour as 'irresponsible' when the entire world had been maintaining social distance to avoid the coronavirus.

Have a look at their reactions:

#kanikakapoor episode just shows that Stardom & Money and privilege doesn’t guarantee minimum common sense. Their irresponsible behaviour can upset the fight against #coronavirus which till date has been reasonably contained in India pic.twitter.com/CpD3yozpjh — Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) March 20, 2020

Let me say this aloud - #KanikaKapoor needs to be arrested and given some punishment. Any person knowingly putting life of others in danger needs to be stringently dealt with as we battle #CoronavirusOutbreakindia



This woman should be charged with criminal negligence. Period. — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) March 20, 2020

The fact that uneducated people are acting more responsibly than these so called High class educated folks tells a lot about how ignorance and recklessness in itself is a virus for us. #KanikaKapoor — Angoor Stark 🍇 🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) March 20, 2020

#KanikaKapoor shud be put behind bars and heavy penalties shud be charged from her.They are one of the few educated idiots who are responsible for many sufferings.Burn in hell for spreading the virus 🦠🦠😡😡 — Vandy (@im_vandy) March 20, 2020

Singer #KanikaKapoor tests positive for #COVID19.

She returned from UK last Sunday, sneaked out in the washroom, hidden travel history from authorities.

Upon return, stayed in a 5star (guess Lucknow) & attended a party with 100+ present.



Should be boycotted from the Industry. pic.twitter.com/X9U6f3u0mL — SACHIN SRIVASTAVA (@iSachinSrivstva) March 20, 2020

Kanika kapoor is such a reputed singer. why tf she did this. Attended two parties with 500 + people, took selfies and attended two flights. OH BHAI MARO MUJHE MARO

This proved " Education is not important, knowledge is "#kanikakapoor — A a r i y a. (@Aariyaa_x) March 20, 2020

Idiotic nd irresponsible behaviour from kanika kapoor. Shame on u.#KanikaKapoor — Animesh Jana (@animeshjana1004) March 20, 2020

Criminal offence.. so many lives on stake.. arrest #KanikaKapoor — Deb4u (@ThePithamah) March 20, 2020

