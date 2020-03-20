The Debate
Kanika Kapoor Slammed By Netizens For Her 'irresponsible Behaviour' Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Bollywood News

After being screened at the airport on her arrival from London, Kanika allegedly attended several get-togethers and parties, risking the deadly infection.

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kanika Kapoor

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor confirmed through her Instagram update on Friday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. As the news hit the headlines, controversies broke out regarding her social activities after her return from London about 10 days ago.

After being screened at the airport, Kanika allegedly attended several get-togethers and parties risking passing on the deadly infection. Netizens have criticized the Baby Doll hitmaker through Twitter as they labelled her behaviour as 'irresponsible' when the entire world had been maintaining social distance to avoid the coronavirus.

Have a look at their reactions:

 

Read | Kanika Kapoor says reports of parties 'completely untrue', Raje says singer was a 'guest'

 

Read | Congress' Jitin Prasada goes into self-quarantine after attending party with Kanika Kapoor 

Read | Lucknow airport washes hands off Kanika Kapoor's COVID-19 screening; passes buck to Mumbai 

Read | UP Police warns of action if Kanika Kapoor is found guilty of evading airport screening

 

 

First Published:
