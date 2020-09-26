Kapil Sharma Celebrates 5 Years Of 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon'; Pours In Love For The Team

Bollywood actor and talk show host Kapil Sharma recently celebrated five years of his much-acclaimed debut movie, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. Taking to his Instagram handle, Kapil Sharma shared several throwback pictures from the sets of the movie and promotional events, congratulating the entire team. Take a look at Kapil Sharma’s post:

Also Read | India Discusses Best Practices To Combat COVID-19 Pandemic With US, Japan And Australia

Kapil Sharma's post

In his caption, Kapil Sharma thanked the filmmaker duo Abbas Mustan and Anukalp Goswami for giving him the film. The actor also congratulated his co-stars Elli AvrRam, Simran Mundi and Manjari Fadnnis, as the film completes five years. Soon after Kapil Sharma posted the pictures on Instagram, fans of the actor showered their love in the comment section and praised his performance in the movie. Some fans also asked Kapil Sharma about his upcoming films. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Also Read | Pakistan PM Imran Khan Fearmongers Over Kashmir's Domicile Law At UNGA; India Walks Out

Fans React:

Also Read | India Discusses Best Practices To Combat COVID-19 Pandemic With US, Japan And Australia

All about Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon released in 2015. Starring Kapil Sharma, Simran Kaur Mundi, Manjari Fadnnis and Sai Lokur in the leading roles, the movie follows the story of a man, who marries three different women and lives in the same building. However, these women are unaware that they have the same husband.

The story gets further interesting when all his wives get invited to their husband’s fourth wedding. Directed by Abbas and Mustan, the films also stars actors Varun Sharma, Supriya Pathak, Sharat Saxena, Manoj Joshi and Sharad Sankla in prominent roles. If the rumours are to be believed, Kapil Sharma was also offered Yash Raj's film Bank Chor, however, the actor opted out of it, citing date issues.

The Kapil Sharma Show

The actor is currently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show. The show has been topping the TRP charts for quite some time now, as Kapil Sharma and the cast of the show leave no stone unturned to entertain the audience with the rib-tickling plot and one-liners. The show stars Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and Sumona Chakravarti. Host Kapil Sharma invites Bollywood celebrities to the show, where they meet up his reel-life family members, who entertain them with their acts. The show features Archana Puran Singh as a judge.

Also Read | Pakistan PM Imran Khan Fearmongers Over Kashmir's Domicile Law At UNGA; India Walks Out

(Image credits: Kapil Sharma Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.