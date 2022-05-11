Kapil Sharma Pokes Fun At Kiara Advani As She Promotes ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'; Watch

Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan are gearing up for the release of their forthcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film, which will release alongside Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad, is touted to be one of the most highly-anticipated films of the year with netizens eagerly waiting to witness if Kartik Aaryan will be able to match Akshay Kumar's energy in Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Kiara and Kartik are leaving no stones unturned in promoting their upcoming comedy-horror flick, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and recently they appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show for the same.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani grace the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani graced the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show as the duo promoted their forthcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 during which they had a fun banter with host Kapil Sharma. In a promo video shared by Sony TV, Kapil Sharma, while poking fun at the Kabir Singh actor, said, "Kiara aap ko yeh laga nahi ki ab mein yeh horror comedy kar rahi hun toh log mujhse darenge? Logon ko toh pyaar ho jayega bhootni se (Kiara when you signed this horror-comedy film, you thought people will be scared of you? They will fall in love with the ghost)". This left everybody on the show in splits.

Watch the video here:

Kapil Sharma flirts with Kiara Advani

In another video shared by Sony Entertainment, Kapil Sharma is seen welcoming Kartik, Kiara, Rajpal Yadav and filmmaker Anees Bazmee. The clip sees the comedian complimenting Kiara and Kartik. Kapil said, "Bohot pyaare lag raho ho (You guys are looking good)" to which the former replied, "Aap bhi pyaare lag rahe ho (You are also looking good)." Soon after that, Sharma said, "Kiara ke liye ek alag baat bolna chahta hun (I want to same something different for Kiara today). Kiara you are looking so gorgeous, beautiful. I love you."

More on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Starring Kartik, Tabu, and Kiara Advani in the lead, the Anees Bazmee directorial is a sequel to the first instalment of the spooky comedy film starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan as the protagonist. The film is all set to have a theatrical release on 20 May 2022.

(Image: @KapilSharma/Instagram)