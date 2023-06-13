Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya Are All Smiles As They Cut A Cake At Roka Ceremony | Watch

Why you're reading this: Sunny Deol's son, actor Karan Deol, recently made headlines for his soon-to-be-held wedding with long-time girlfriend and now fiance Drisha Acharya. The two had exchanged rings earlier this year on the wedding anniversary of Karan's grandparents, Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur. An official roka ceremony was held on Monday, June 12.

Three things you need to know:

1. Karan Deol made his acting debut in 2019 with film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which was directed by his father Sunny Deol.

2. Karan and Drisha have been romantically involved for over 6 years.

3. Drisha Acharya is the great-granddaughter of filmmaker Bimal Roy.

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya cut cake post roka

Post their unofficial engagement earlier this year when they made their impending marital commitment official, Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya hosted an official roka ceremony on June 12. A video of the two cutting a three-tiered cake at the event has been doing the rounds on social media. Karan and Drisha can be seen feeding each other a piece of the cake as their family and friends celebrate the occasion.



The bride and groom-to-be appeared to have chosen subtle ensembles for their roka. Drisha was dressed in a starched beige-yellow saree with sparse gold work. She paired this with a red gemstone choker and matching jhumkas. Karan, on the other hand, opted for a slightly brighter hue and was seen in a cerulean blue short kurta with a lavender grey waistcoat featuring emboss work.

More on the couple's roka ceremony

Karan and Drisha's roka ceremony was held on June 12 at Sunny Deol's Juhu residence. Several well-known names were in attendance including the three Deol brothers - Sunny, Bobby and Abhay Deol, who posed together. Karan and Drisha are reportedly all set to tie the knot on June 18 following three-days of wedding festivities.