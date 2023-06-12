Sunny Deol House Decorated With Lights Ahead Of Son Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya Wedding

The Deol residence has been decked up ahead of Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol's marriage to his longtime girlfriend and now fiancee Drisha Acharya. As per reports, the Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas actor will tie the knot on June 18, with festivities beginning from June 16. A video has surfaced on social media in which Sunny's house was decorated with fairy lights.

The entrance of Sunny Deol's house was decked up with lights and flowers. The Deol family is one of the most popular film families in the industry and the wedding is expected to be a star-studded event. While there were rumours floating around about Karan's marriage, with preparations on in full swing, it stands confirmed that Karan and Drisha are set to get hitched.

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's low key engagement

(Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya snapped together | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Deol reportedly exchanged rings with Drisha on his grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur's wedding anniversary. However, the Deol family is yet to officially confirm their engagement and wedding. Not much is known about Karan's fiance but she is the great-granddaughter of popular filmmaker Bimal Roy.

After their marriage rumours started doing the rounds, the couple were snapped in Mumbai on more than a couple of occasions. A few days ago, they stepped out on a date in the city to spend some quality time together. Karan was dressed casually in a dark pair of shorts, a purple shirt and sunglasses. Drisha, on the other hand, wore an oversized beige button-down paired with jeans.

Karan Deol's movie career and upcoming film Apne 2

(Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas poster | Image: Karan Deol/Instagram)

Sunny Deol's son made his acting debut in his father's directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (2019). Though the film was a commercial failure, he followed it up with Velle, featuring his uncle Abhay Deol. Karan will be seen in Apne 2. On the other hand, Sunny Deol is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Gadar 2, co-starring Ameesha Patel. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on August 11.