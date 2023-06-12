Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Roka Ceremony: Sunny Deol Poses With Brothers Abhay And Bobby

Childhood sweethearts Karan Deol and his fiancee Drisha Acharya are all set to tie the knot on June 18. The couple's wedding festivities have begun in full swing at Sunny Deol's house in Juhu, Mumbai. On the occasion of Karan Deol and Drisha's roka ceremony today, the three Deol brothers made an appearance for the paps and posed together.

Sunny Deol opted for a casual navy blue shirt teamed with jeans and black shoes for his son's pre-wedding festivities. On the other hand, Bobby Deol looked dapper in a buttoned-down white shirt and matching pants. Abhay Deol was also present at the ceremony and he wore a velvet waistcoat teamed with jeans and sneakers. Several other guests including Paloma Thakeria had also arrived at the venue to shower well-wishes on the couple.

(Guests snapped at Karan and Drisha's roka ceremony. | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's pre-wedding festivities

(Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya spotted ahead of their wedding. | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Deol and the great-granddaughter of filmmaker Bimar Roy reportedly got engaged on February 18, 2023. The couple's wedding festivities are expected to be a three-day intimate affair. The couple apparently wishes to have a close-knit wedding and are planning to host a week-long celebration with their families.

As per reports, the pre-wedding festivities including sangeet, mehendi, and haldi will take place after the roka ceremony today. Following the conclusion of the ceremonies, the couple will get married and embark on their new journey ahead as husband and wife. The couple will reportedly have a star-studded reception for their friends in the entertainment industry.

Sunny Deol's house decked with lights ahead of his son's wedding

The Deol residence was decked up ahead of Karan Deol's wedding to his fiancee Drisha Acharya. Earlier, a video surfaced online wherein Sunny's house was decorated with yellow lights. The entrance of the house was decorated with lights and flowers. Check the clip below:

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's engagement

(Karan Deol and Drisha ahead of their engagement. | Image: Varinder Chawla)

The couple got engaged on the occasion of Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur's wedding anniversary to make it even more special. As per reports, Karan Deol and his fiancee were dating for quite some time until they decided to get hitched. Drisha prominently works in the travel industry.