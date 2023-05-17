Karan Deol Spotted With Girlfriend Drisha Acharya In Mumbai Amid Wedding Rumours

Sunny Deol's son actor Karan Deol was spotted out and about in Mumbai with girlfriend Drisha Acharya. The couple was met with the paparazzi while they were heading towards their car. This comes after rumours of the couple's engagement and soon-to-happen wedding have been doing the rounds of the internet.

Karan and Drisha spotted together

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya were spotted together in Mumbai on a sunny day out. The two were heading out to their car when they were met with the paparazzi. The couple seemed to be looking for their car as they exchanged pleasantries with the paparazzi, also sharing some subtle smiles. While Karan was dressed casually in a dark pair of shorts a purple shirt and sunglasses, Drisha wore an oversized beige button down with a pair of slim fit jeans, also donning sunnglasses. Once the lovebirds found their car, Karan could be seen holding the door open for Drisha and entering the vehicle after she was seated. The couple were driven off thereafter by their chaueffer.

Karan-Drisha's rumoured engagement

Karan reportedly exchanged rings with his wife-to-be on the date of grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur's wedding anniversary. There is no public information available about the girl yet, but going by the trends, Karan's wedding to his fiancee will be an intimate affair involving only family and a few close friends. Preparations for the wedding are reportedly well underway.

More on Drisha

Drisha Acharya has kept quite a low profile despite the growing interest in her identity ever since rumour's of her engagement to Karan Deol have been making headlines. All that is known about her so far is that despite not being a part of films directly, she still does belong to a film family. Drisha is reportedly the great-granddaughter of filmmaker Bimal Roy. Drisha and Karan have allegedly been together for over 6 years and have finally decided to take the next step with their recent engagement and soon-to-take-place wedding.