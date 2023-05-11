Karan Deol, Rumoured Fiancee Drisha Acharya Are All Smiles On A Lunch Date | Watch

Karan Deol, Sunny Deol's son, was recently spotted with his girlfriend Drisha Acharya, in Mumbai on Thursday (May 11). According to reports the couple is currently engaged and is all set to tie the knot soon. In the shared video, the actor wore a beige T-shirt and grey trousers.

Drisha, on the other hand, was seen in a black-and-white striped T-shirt with black pants and a matching side bag. The couple seemed to be out on a lunch date, as they were snapped entering a restaurant in Mumbai. See the video here.

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya engaged?

Recently, reports were doing the rounds that Karan got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Drisha on his grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur's wedding anniversary. However, the Deol family has yet to confirm the news. Also, if reports are to be believed then the couple will get married later this year in an intimate ceremony involving only family and close friends.

“While not a lot is known about the girl as yet, Karan and she have been dating for a while, and they have now decided to get married. They recently got engaged on Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur’s anniversary, and both their families are extremely excited about the big day. It will be an intimate ceremony, with only close friends and relatives in attendance. The preparation has begun,” a source close to Pinkvilla said.

More on Karan Deol

Karan Deol made his debut with his father's directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019. Later, he was seen in Velle with Abhay Deol, Mouni Roy, Anya Singh and others. The actor will be next seen in Apne 2. Karan's father Sunny Deol , on the other hand,will be seen next in Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel. Also, he has Apne 2, Maharana Pratap, Lahore 1947 and Soorya in the pipeline.