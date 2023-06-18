Karan Deol Shares Unseen Photos From His Wedding Festivities With Drisha Acharya

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya today (June 18). After hosting their pre-wedding festivities in the city, the couple exchanged vows in a traditional ceremony with loved ones in attendance. The sangeet, mehendi, and other wedding functions were held between June 15 to June 17.

3 things you need to know

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya got married on June 18.

The couple's wedding reception will take place on the evening of June 18.

Karan Deol is the grandson of veteran Bpllywood star Dharmendra.

Karan Deol shares unseen photos from his sangeet ceremony

Karan Deol re-shared some of the unseen photos from his sangeet ceremony on his Instagram handle. He was seen posing with his now wife Drisha Acharya and friends during the pre-wedding festivities. In one of the photos, the Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass actor was seen clicking a selfie with Ranveer Singh and others.

(Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya posing with their friend. | Image: Karan Deol/Instagram)

(Karan Deol poses for a selfie with Ranveer Singh. | Image: Benaishakharas/Instagram)

(Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya rejoice their sangeet ceremony. | Image: Karan Deol/Instagram)

Karan Deol was seen wearing a heavily embroidered sherwani at the sangeet ceremony. Meanwhile, Drisha complemented him in a similar pattern lehenga with an off-shoulder blouse. At the festivity, the entire Deol family channeled their inner Punjabi to make the night memorable.

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's marriage

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya dated for over six years before tying the knot on June 16. The couple's wedding was an intimate affair with close family and friends in attendance. The marriage took place at Mumbai's Taj Lands' End. The groom was seen wearing an ivory bandh gala paired with matching pants. He completed his look with a turban. On the other hand, Drisha donned a red traditional lehenga with intricate details and embroidery. She completed her look with statement jewellery and a matha patti.