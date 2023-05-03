Karan Deol, Sunny Deol's Son, Gets Engaged On Dharmendra's Wedding Anniversary?

If reports are to be believed, Sunny Deol's son, actor Karan Deol, is all set to get married. The 32-year-old actor reportedly got engaged on grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur's anniversary. Karan made his acting debut in 2019 with father Sunny Deol's directorial, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

Karan Deol engaged?

Reports suggest that the young actor is ready to enter a new phase in his life. Karan reportedly exchanged rings with his wife-to-be on the date of grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur's wedding anniversary. There is no public information available about the girl yet, but going by the trends, Karan's wedding to his fiancee will be an intimate affair involving only family and a few close friends. Preparations for the wedding, are well underway, as informed by a source to Pinkvilla.

Sunny Deol launched

Sunny Deol and son Karan Deol share a close bond and do not shy away from displaying their father-son camaraderie on social media. Sunny also launched son Karan in 2019 with the former's own directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Karan reportedly performed several stunts for the film which involved activities like jumping into frozen lakes. As a result, Karan also sustained minor injuries.

Commenting on the same, Sunny penned a heartfelt note for his son on the latter's birthday. Part of the note read, "When I was making you do all this, as a father my heart was always in my mouth, as a director my admiration for you was scaling mountaintops! You will succeed in your life my son because you take no shortcuts. I know it’s a lot of hard work, keep going, respect elders, be kind and standup for what is right!."

Needless to say, Gadar star Sunny Deol is excited about son tying the knot soon. The families however, have not made a public comment on the same yet. Karan's representative has also refrained from commenting on the matter. Meanwhile, Sunny will next be seen in Gadar 2, the sequel to the cult classic Gadar, also starring Ameesha Patel. He is also gearing up for Apne 2, which will see him collaborate with son Karan once again.