Karan Wahi's Passion For Drumming Remains Fresh Even After 17 Years; See Picture

Hate Story 4 fame Karan Wahi is prepping up for his upcoming web show, for which he also had to slash his eyebrow a little to get into the new look of his character. The actor is quite an active member of social media and does not fail to impress his fans with regular posts about his professional and personal life. The actor's pictures with best friends, Ritvik Dhanjani, Ravi Dubey, Asha Negi and Sargun Mehta often storm the internet. On December 27, Karan Wahi took to his Instagram to share something special.

Karan Wahi shares a 17-year-old throwback picture

Karan Wahi is very passionate about music, travel, and fitness, which is very evident through his social media updates. He often takes time off amidst his busy schedules and jets off to foreign trips. Not to miss, his best friends' gang is always with him on most of his trips. The television host, who is also very fervent about music, took to his social media handle on Friday to share a throwback picture of himself. Sharing about how he has been a 'drummer boy' since school, he made a collage of 17-year-old photographs and compared it with his current picture. In both the photos, he can be seen enjoying his drumming session at ease. Have a look.

While talking to an entertainment portal, Karan Wahi opened up about his upcoming web show. He said he had slashed his eyebrow a little for his new look. Talking about the details of his character, he shared that he would sport a very casual, yet quirky look, with some highlights to his hair, which would give a very intriguing edge to his overall look.

