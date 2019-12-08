'Remix' TV Show: From Karan Wahi To Shweta Gulati, Check How The Cast Look Now

Remix was one of the most popular teen dramas in the early 2000s in India. The show ran over a successful stint for over two years. The story's plot and its characters are still afresh in people's memories. Remix aired on Star One. Remix revolved around the lives of four friends who study in a prestigious institution Maurya High. The four friends form a music band named Remix, and they become youth sensations in no time. The story also dealt with their struggles related to relationships, family and school-life. Overall Remix was a lighthearted teen drama, with all the necessary elements of a hit show. Remix was ahead of its time in a lot of ways. It was sort of a musical, which was one of a kind for the small screen in 2004.

Also Read:TV: Top Three Indian Shows That Were Ahead Of Its Time

Remix Cast

Karan Wahi

Remix was Karan Wahi's debut show. The actor became the national crush of India. Karan Wahi's charming looks and chiseled physique made his female fans go week in the knees. Karan Wahi was the heartthrob of the nation during Remix days. His character in the show Ranveer hailed from Rajasthan. Ranveer falls in love with the daughter of a business tycoon Sumit Ahuja, whom he seeks revenge from. Karan Wahi later made a successful Bollywood debut with Hate Story 4 in 2018 opposite Urvashi Rautela.

Also Read: Pink Floyd Remix: A Momentary Lapse Of Reason's Sorrow Gets A New Remix In 2019

Shweta Gulati

Shweta played the fashionista Tia Ahuja's role in Remix. Tia was a pretty girl with a cool girl gang. However, her character was very spoilt and pampered by her dad, who treats Tia like a princess. Shweta Gulati essayed the role very convincingly in the TV series. In fact, Shweta Gulati and Karan Wahi's sizzling onscreen chemistry was the highlight of the show. After Remix, Shweta Gulati appeared in comedy shows like Partners and Jo Biwi Se Kare Pyar.

Raj Singh Arora

Raj Singh Arora played the role of Yuvi/ Yuvraj in the show. Yuvi is the son of a politician, who tries to control his life. However, Yuvi is a rebel who wishes to live life on his own terms. Raj Singh Arora got into the skin of Yuvraj's character perfectly. He has done quite a few TV series after playing an iconic role in Remix.

Also Read: Divya Khosla Kumar Shares A BTS Video Of Her New Video Song 'Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi'

Priya Wal

Priya Wal played the role of Anvesha in the popular show. Her red hair became a trend during the time. Aashi was a free-spirited girl with a 'never give up attitude'. Priya played the role with so much dedication, that at times, it was difficult to figure out whether she's playing a character or its her real-self on-screen.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.