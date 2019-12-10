Karan Wahi Shares A Heartfelt Post For His Parents And Fans Find It Adorable

Karan Wahi has established himself as a television superstar and after his debut in Bollywood with Hate Story 4, his fans are waiting to see him back on the silver screen. Karan started his career in the television by playing the character of Ranvir Sisodia in a TV series called Remix in 2004. He is famously known for his role of Dr Siddhanth Modi in Dill Mill Gayye.

Karan Wahi is known for always letting his fans know about his personal life. He shares his opinions and always presents his views in front of his fans. He never forgets to greet his loved ones, especially family and friends. Recently, the star shared a post wishing his parents on their anniversary.

Karan Wahi's Instagram post

The Scared Games star shared the post of his parents and greeted them on their 35th Marriage Anniversary. The post had two pictures as a portrayal of their happy married life from before and now. In the first photo, fans can see his parents, Arun Wahi and Veena Wahi, at their young age smiling while making eye contact and holding each other in their arms. The other photo shows the couple holding LED transparent balloons. Karan Wahi's adorable caption explains how proud he is of his about his parents. He said "35 years Apart... Happy Anniversary MOM & DAD." Fans agree to the fact that his parents are cute and their love is inspirational.

Talking about love, Karan Wahi shared a post on Instagram that is creating a lot of buzz on the internet. Karan is seen with a girl, Uditi Singh, who is rumoured be his newfound love. Many fan pages have been created in their name and netizens are loving this rumoured Jodi. The Millennials are unable to hold their curiosity and they are waiting for the big announcement from Karan and Uditi Singh's part.

