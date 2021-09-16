Kareena And Deepika Not Approached For 'The Incarnation Sita,' Confirms Manoj Muntashir

Bollywood lyricist and screenplay writer for the upcoming movie The Incarnation Sita, Manoj Muntashir, has denied rumours of actors Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone being approached for the film. He has stated that Kapoor and Padukone were not approached for the titular role and that the filmmakers always wanted Kangana Ranaut to play the lead role.

Kareena and Deepika not approached for The Incarnation Sita?

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Manoj Muntashir revealed that Kangana Ranaut was on their 'priority list' and that there were rumours surfacing that actors such as Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were approached for the project. He said that the speculations were 'not true.'

Muntashir explained that the Sita Devi they had sketched has 'various shades,' and Ranaut is the 'best cast from that point of view.' He assured that once the audience watches the film in theatres, they won't be able to 'visualise' anybody in her place. He further clarified that they 'never approached other actors and always wanted Kangana to play the title role.'

Helmed by Alaukik Desai, the film's screenplay is co-written by KV Vijayendra Prasad and Alaukik, along with Muntashir. Previously, several reports claimed that Kapoor had asked for ₹12 crores for essaying the role of Sita in the film. The actor did not clarify the claims, however, in an interview with The Guardian she said that she makes it quite clear what she wants and she thinks that 'respect should be given.' She added that it is not about 'demanding,' but being 'respectful towards women.'

Earlier this week, the filmmakers had announced that Ranaut would play the titular role of Sita, from the Ramayan, in the upcoming epic period drama. Speaking about finalising Ranaut for the role, the lyricist said that Ranaut 'believes' in Sita and only 'few people are naturally inclined towards that zone.' He explained with several actors, one has to make them understand 'what the DNA of Sita is.' However, Ranaut is 'Sita' and she has a 'strong personality' Muntashir added that his Sita is 'not shy, timid or vulnerable,' she is someone 'who takes a stand and makes decisions.' He signed off that the character has to be 'the flagbearer of Indian feminism' and that Sita should be a 'role model.'

Image: Instagram/ Kareenakapoorkhan/ DeepikaPadukone