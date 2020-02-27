Kareena Kapoor And Karisma Kapoor To Collaborate For 'Zubeidaa' Sequel?

According to media reports, filmmaker and writer Khalid Mohamed is busy penning down the script for the sequel of the Ramesh Sharma directorial New Delhi Times. But in addition to that, he is reportedly also writing a novel titled The Imperfect Prince which is being touted as a sequel to the film Zubeidaa. Reportedly, the novel will be adapted into a movie by Khalid who wishes to cast sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor in the titular role.

Now, this will certainly prove to be a treat for all the movie-goers. The movie, Zubeidaa was directed by Shyam Benegal and was penned down by Khaled Mohamed. It had Karisma Kapoor play the lead role.

Zubeidaa won a National Award

Zubeidaa also won the National Award for the Best Feature Film in Hindi. The film starred a talented star cast comprising of Karisma Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Rekha, Rajit Kapur, Surekha Sikri, Shakti Kapoor, Farida Jalal, Lillete Dubey and Amrish Puri. The background score of the movie was given by the music maestro AR Rahman. It is touted to be one of the best films in Karisma Kapoor's career. The film revolved around the life of an actor, Zubeidaa Begum who goes on to marry Maharaja Vijayendra Singh of Fatehpur, essayed by Manoj Bajpayee, wherein both of them die in a fateful plane crash.

Khalid wishes to see Kareena & Karisma in the sequel

According to various online sources, Khalid had also penned down the script of Rutbaa wherein he had Karisma and Kareena in mind for the titular role. The movie will have Karisma only appear in flashbacks as Kareena's character will be taking the centre stage and investigate her mother's unfortunate death.

Reportedly, Khalid is also busy in writing the script for the New Delhi Times sequel, so he has planned to convert the entire research material of the Zudeidaa sequel into a novel. He also revealed to an online portal that he hopes the Kapoor sisters consider his offer. He further said that it would be his utmost fantasy to see Kareena and Karisma star together in Rutbaa.

