Karisma Kapoor's 'Mentalhood' Trailer Shows Her Crazy Ride As The Busiest 'supermom'

Karisma Kapoor is all set to make her acting comeback with the upcoming web series- Mentalhood that will go on-air on AltBalaji and Zee5 from March 11. Karisma with be returning to the filming radar after nine years and many of her fans had been eagerly waiting for her next project. And now that the Mentalhood trailer is out and Karisma Kapoor's super-mommy avatar has been making a lot of noise.

Karisma Kapoor's Mentalhood trailer shows her as the busiest mom ever

Ever since Karisma Kapoor unveiled her character as Meira Sharma on social media, fans in huge numbers shared their excitement to watch the Raja Hindustani actor on the screen after nine years. On Saturday, Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram to share the Mentalhood trailer taking the internet by storm. In the trailer, Karisma is seen running helter-skelter after her three kids, portraying the busiest side of her life. The web series has a huge cast and fans have dropped many comments on the trailer. Check it out here:

Karisma Kapoor to star in Ekta Kapoor’s new show 'Mentalhood'; See poster

Mentalhood will be helmed by Karishma Kohli. While interacting with an entertaining portal, Karisma Kapoor was questioned as to why she chose Mentalhood for her comeback. As per reports, Karisma said that the entire web show traces the ups and downs in a modern mother's life. The Dil Toh Pagal Hai star further added that the show depicts different phases and emotions in a mother's journey and being a mother of two, she liked the concept a lot.

(Image courtesy: Karisma Kapoor Instagram)

