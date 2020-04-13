Kareena Kapoor Khan & Jacqueline Fernandez's Quirky Boomerang Can't Be Missed

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen opposite Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in Angrezi Medium. Whereas, Jacqueline Fernandez is currently enjoying the success of her latest song, Genda Phool. The divas are two amazing stars of Bollywood from two different generations.

Apart from their on-screen work, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez are also known for their social media game. In the recent past, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jacqueline's quirky party video went viral on Instagram. Check out the details.

In the recent past, one of the Kareena Kapoor's fan clubs shared a viral video of Kareena and Jacqueline enjoying at a party. The post was a boomerang video of the duo pouting while they held the balloons by their face. The quirky video went viral in no time and received over 24 thousand views within its upload. In the video, while Jacqueline Fernandez stunned in a black one-sided off-shoulder dress, Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a chic red outfit. Take a look at the quirky party video of Kareena Kapoor Khan with Jacqueline Fernandez.

On the industrial front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Bollywood Blockbuster Angrezi Medium. The drama flick also starred Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. In the upcoming span, Kareena Kapoor has two popular movie projects to deliver, one being Karan Johar's Takht starring Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor. She will be also seen working opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.

For Jacqueline Fernandez, she will be next seen opposite John Abraham in an action-thriller movie. The film is titled Attack and is helmed by Lakshaya Raj Anand and bankrolled by Dheeraj Wadhawan. Along with Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham, the movie will also star Rakul Preet in a pivotal role.

