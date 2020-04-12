Kareena Kapoor Shares Adorably Cute Pics Of Her 'Easter Bunnies' Taimur & Saif Ali Khan

Begum of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared the most adorable picture of her 'easter bunnies' to celebrate Easters amid lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country. She posted the cutest picture of her son Taimur Ali Khan along with his father Saif and tagged them as her 'Easter bunnies for life' as she wished her fans a happy Easter while urging them further to stay home and stay safe. She wrote, "My Easter bunnies for life ❤️❤️ Happy Easter everyone... #StayHome #StaySafe" and the post received lots of love from all her fans and friends on Instagram.

Kareena Kapoor and her family religiously celebrate the Christian holidays as her maternal grandmother was a Christian. The actor has been taking utmost precautions while rejoicing on Easter Sunday with family amid the nationwide lockdown. Kareena has been actively urging her fans to stay indoors and sharing her activities through her social media account while she remains indoors too.

Earlier on Saturday, Kareena Kapoor shared a video made by UNICEF India to raise the spirits of her fans and followers to not quit the self-isolation even though the lockdown period has now been extended. The video message urges people to break the chain of the virus by staying indoors. She captioned the post, "Now that the lockdown has been extended, the one thing we must do to help overcome this is STAY AT HOME. We need to be strong, now more than ever. We've come this far... let's not stop! 🙏🏻".

