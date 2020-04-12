The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kareena Kapoor Shares Adorably Cute Pics Of Her 'Easter Bunnies' Taimur & Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood News

'Jab We Met' actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the cutest picture of her 3-year-old son Taimur wearing a bunny hairband and whiskers painted on the face

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kareena

Begum of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared the most adorable picture of her 'easter bunnies' to celebrate Easters amid lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country. She posted the cutest picture of her son Taimur Ali Khan along with his father Saif and tagged them as her 'Easter bunnies for life' as she wished her fans a happy Easter while urging them further to stay home and stay safe. She wrote, "My Easter bunnies for life ❤️❤️ Happy Easter everyone... #StayHome #StaySafe" and the post received lots of love from all her fans and friends on Instagram.

Have a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Read | Sara Ali Khan reveals qualities of Kareena Kapoor Khan that inspire her

Kareena Kapoor and her family religiously celebrate the Christian holidays as her maternal grandmother was a Christian. The actor has been taking utmost precautions while rejoicing on Easter Sunday with family amid the nationwide lockdown. Kareena has been actively urging her fans to stay indoors and sharing her activities through her social media account while she remains indoors too.

Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable pics of father-son duo Saif Ali Khan & Taimur

Earlier on Saturday, Kareena Kapoor shared a video made by UNICEF India to raise the spirits of her fans and followers to not quit the self-isolation even though the lockdown period has now been extended. The video message urges people to break the chain of the virus by staying indoors. She captioned the post, "Now that the lockdown has been extended, the one thing we must do to help overcome this is STAY AT HOME. We need to be strong, now more than ever. We've come this far... let's not stop! 🙏🏻".

Have a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan and her B-town BFFs know how to give major friendship goals

Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan's throwback pic will make you go 'awww'!

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
ventilators
PAK PM RAISES ATOM BOMB AMID COVID
Kapil Sibal
CONGRESS ATTACKS MODI
BJP LEADERS FEEDING NEEDY THROUGH MODI KITCHENS
Swords, kattas
ARSENAL RECOVERED FROM GOONS
Lockdown
10 FOREIGNERS PUNISHED IN RISHIKESH
HDFC
PCOB BUYS 1% STAKE IN HDFC LTD