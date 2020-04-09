Jacqueline Fernandez To Join Hands With Pawan Kalyan For A Telugu Period Comedy?

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez will now explore her acting ventures in the South Indian film industry. The diva has reportedly signed a Telugu movie alongside superstar Pawan Kalyan. As per recent media reports, the period adventure movie is a big-budgeted movie which will depict a certain time zone in India. The reports further suggest that Jacqueline Fernandez will play a pivotal role in the movie and will have to shoot for over 40 days to complete her portions.

The period drama will reportedly feature two female leads, however, Jacqueline will be the main lead. Media reports also state that the period action-adventure movie will be a madcap comedy of sorts. It is a fictional story reportedly set in the Mughal Era wherein Jacqueline Fernandez will be essaying the role of Aurangzeb’s sister. It is also speculated that Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal will play the role of Aurangzeb in the movie.

Pawan Kalyan is likely to play the role of a person who is assigned the job of stealing Kohinoor from the Mughals. The movie will also reportedly inculcate a romantic track between Pawan Kalyan and Jacqueline Fernandez. The diva is ready to resume the shoot of the John Abraham starrer Attack. The shooting of the movie began in January however; the shooting was stalled due to coronavirus outbreak. The principal photography of the Telugu movie was supposed to start from April however it could not go on floors due to the pandemic.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s professional front

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will next be seen opposite John Abraham in an action-thriller movie. Titled Attack, the movie is helmed by Lakshaya Raj Anand and bankrolled by Dheeraj Wadhawan. Along with Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham, the movie will also star Rakul Preet in a pivotal role.

