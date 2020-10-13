Kareena Kapoor Asks, 'Any Place In IPL' As Taimur Plays Cricket; Priyanka Chopra Reacts

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable picture of son Taimur playing cricket. Saif, along with Kareena and Taimur left for Pataudi in September.

Captioning the picture, 'Any place in the IPL', Kareena on behalf of Taimur wrote, 'I can play too'. For those unaware, Kareena on a dance reality show said, 'I want Taimur to be a cricketer' like grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, when he grows up.

Priyanka Chopra was among the first few to drop a comment and wrote, "In the genes". Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor wrote, "So cute." Kareena's best friend Amrita Arora dropped heart emojis

Kareena, who has a three-year-old son named Taimur, is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. The actress sometime back ringed in her 40th birthday and shared pictures from the celebrations on social media. In the pictures, she can be seen posing along with her side of the Kapoor family. In the note, she wrote, “As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG.” (sic)

Meanwhile, the team of Laal Singh Chaddha resumed work on September 7 in Malad and Goregaon. According to a report by Mid-Day, the team had got a nod for its shooting schedule and has been working on it with proper safety measures. The report also suggested that Aamir Khan is quite particular about certain aspects of the shoot. Being the producer of the film, the actor has been feeling responsible for the safety of his crew.

