Kareena Kapoor Uploads A Picture Of Taimur Receiving A Hug From His Spanish Teacher

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to upload an adorable picture of son Taimur who posed adorably with his Spanish teacher. The actor shared that Taimur has been taking Spanish lessons during the lockdown. Kareena also has been posting a number of pictures in which Taimur can be seen engaging in some form of activity.

Taimur gets a warm hug from his Spanish teacher

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Shares Pregnancy Update With Sun-kissed Pic; Says '5 Months & Going Strong'

This picture was uploaded to Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story and Taimur can be seen getting a tight hug from his Spanish teacher. The story shared by her saw the teacher being excited that she finally got to meet her student in person. Due to the ongoing pandemic, several schools and educational institutions have resorted to online classes due to which the interaction between student and teacher has been limited. Thus the teacher was quite delighted to meet Taimur in real life and give him an adorable hug.

Also Read | Soha Ali Khan Turns 42; Kunal Kemmu, Kareena Kapoor & Others Celebrate Actor's Birthday

Taimur too posed adorably for the picture and the two were all smiles. Kareena re-shared the picture uploaded and wrote that they love Spanish. Meanwhile, the actor has been sharing all the activities Taimur has been doing during this lockdown period. Taimur, on several occasions, has been spotted playing with his sister Inaaya, who is the daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. The two have appeared several times on Kareena’s timeline often playing together. On one occasion, the two were also seen reading storybooks together.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Says 'Big Thank You' To Fans For Their Wishes; See Post

Kareena Kapoor also proudly flaunts the artwork done by Taimur during the lockdown. From paintings to craft, Kareena does not fail to post a picture of Taimur’s achievements. Fans too have loved watching Taimur grow and have also appreciated the various artworks he has been indulging himself in.

Also Read | 'Extremely Surreal': Kareena Kapoor Reveals What It Was Like To Hold Taimur For First Time

During the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Taimur built a Ganesh idol with his playing blocks which was loved by fans. The innocent and adorable idol built by him was placed on a stand where Taimur was seen joining hands in adoration. Thus Taimur has been using the time in this lockdown productively and has been making the most of it.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.