Kareena Kapoor Shares Pregnancy Update With Sun-kissed Pic; Says '5 Months & Going Strong'

Actress Kareena Kapoor recently shared an update about her second pregnancy along with her picture on Instagram. The actress who sometime back jetted off to New Delhi to shoot for her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha can be seen lazing around in the sun while posing with her usual pout in the picture. While captioning the post, the actress informed that she has complete five months of her pregnancy and is going strong with it further.

Kareena Kapoor shares a pregnancy update

In the picture, the actress looks stunning without makeup as she pouts for the camera in a checkered kaftan. She has her hair tied in a neat bun and her big wedding ring is also clearly grabbing attention in the picture. As soon as the actress shared the picture, it received immense love and appreciation from her fans. One of the users called her “raw beauty” while the other wrote, “U always charming Bebo.” A third user who is impressed by her kaftan pictures wrote that she is still not able to get over with her pictures wearing a kaftan. Another user called her the “The epitome of beauty.”

Kareena, who has a three-year-old son named Taimur, is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. The trio had flown to Delhi last month. The actress sometime back ringed in her 40th birthday and shared pictures from the celebrations on social media. In the pictures, she can be seen posing along with her side of the Kapoor family. In the note, she wrote, “As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG.” (sic)

Meanwhile, the team of Laal Singh Chaddha resumed work on September 7 in Malad and Goregaon. According to a report by Mid-Day, the team had got a nod for its shooting schedule and has been working on it with proper safety measures. The report also suggested that Aamir Khan is quite particular about certain aspects of the shoot. Being the producer of the film, the actor has been feeling responsible for the safety of his crew.

