Kareena Kapoor Calls Son Jeh Ali Khan 'ladies Man'; Here's Why

Kareena Kapoor has been on a vacation in Africa with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. During the entire trip, the Veere Di Wedding actress kept her fans posted about her family holiday and recently she took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of her meeting with the Masai women in the tribal region.

In the photos shared by Kareena on her Instagram stories, the actress was seen clicking pictures of the Masai women in all smiles while wearing a casual shirt, sunglasses, and black pants. Dropping the photo on her social media handle, she wrote, "With the wonderful ladies of the Masai community."

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress posted another photo on her Instagram story and wrote, "Jeh baba, the ladies man." In the photo, Kareena can be seen looking upon her son Jehangir while he photobombed their picture with a giant stick in hand.

Earlier, the Jab We Met actress shared a glimpse of Saif Ali Khan from a safari trip in Masai Mara, a wildlife conservation reserve, and wrote, "It's too hot in the Mara." In the photo, Saif posed for the camera with a bright smile on his face.

Kareena Kapoor's Africa vacation

Kareena Kapoor, who is holidaying with her husband and sons in Africa, has been actively sharing photos from her vacation. Earlier, she posted a photo of herself in a denim shirt with no makeup relaxing in a picturesque setting with a few zebras in the backdrop. After making the post, Kareena captioned it, "What you doin? Nothing…just hanging with my new friends…" followed by emojis.

As soon as the Good Newwz actress shared the photo, her sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan took to the comments section and posted a few red heart emojis. Meanwhile, the other users welcomed her to Africa and wrote, "Enjoy our beautiful beautiful country!"