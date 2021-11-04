Kareena Kapoor Celebrates The Festival Of 'Love And Light' By Sharing Jeh And Saif's Pic

The entire country is celebrating the victory of good over bad and light over darkness as they observe the auspicious occasion Diwali on Thursday, November 4. The occasion calls for an intimate celebration within the family and enjoying sweets together.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is no exception as she celebrates Diwali with her 'Love and Light'.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, Kareena shared an adorable picture of her second child, son Jeh and her husband actor Saif Ali Khan.

In the picture, Jeh can be seen cuddling up with his father as Saif sports a beaming smile while playing with Jeh. The 41-year-old shared the picture with the caption, ''Love and light ❤️''

Take a look at her special Dipawali celebration below.

The couple has always been tight-lipped when it came to their second son Jehangir only revealing his name to the public months after welcoming him. Although the actor shares several images of her older son Taimur Ali Khan, who has become a crowd favourite for his adorable shenanigans in front of the camera, Kareena has limited Jeh's appearance on her social media feed. Hence, it came as a surprise to many fans as Kareena treated them with a rare image of Jeh with Saif Ali Khan on the occasion of Diwali.

It did not take long before netizens spammed the comment section with heart emojis. Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi also dropped a comment under the post by writing, ''Mahsha'Allah ❤️❤️''

More on Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actor has been treating her fans with pictures of her kids from the vacation via Instagram. The family was vacationing in Rajasthan as earlier she shared an image of Taimur by the pool with the caption, ''Checking out everybody s Halloween looks 😎😎whilst chilling by the pool…#Halloween2021#desert vibe#My Son❤️'' She also shared an image of Jeh performing a Yoga pose by writing, ''Downward Dog 👌👌Yoga runs in the family you see😍😍🧘‍♀️#8 months Pike position #Mera Beta ❤️''

On the work front, the actor is all set to star in the upcoming highly anticipated movie Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan, 3 Idiots co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan will reunite to play the role of Laal Singh Chaddha and his wife, respectively. Actors Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh will feature in the supporting cast of the movie. The film is set to release on February 11 in theatres next year.

Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan